VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach.

Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn says the crash happened just after 12 p.m. at Cleveland Street and Opal Avenue. One of the vehicles overturned in the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital, while a third refused treatment, according to Kuehn.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.