Home invasion suspect targeted Youtube celebrities, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Albuquerque man shot and killed by Austin police following an apparent home invasion was targeting the YouTube celebrities who lived there, according to court documents.

Christopher Giles, 23, drove 11 hours from New Mexico to the spot in Austin near Avenue G and 45th Street in search of Megan Turney and Gavin Free, according to a search warrant from the Albuquerque police

Documents show Giles had numerous notes on his phone about Turney — who has video blogs on anime and relationship advice — and her boyfriend, Free — who co-hosts a YouTube series featuring slow-motion videos. Apparently, Giles had “developed a fondness of Turney yet resented Free for his lifestyle and success,” according to the search warrant. Some of the notes allegedly said things like “I want Gavin Free to die alone, with no children.”

Austin police received a call on Jan. 26 from a woman who said she and her boyfriend were awakened by a gunshot and the sound of breaking glass, then heard someone enter their back door and walk around. The couple hid in their closet and stayed on the line with dispatchers. Surveillance video showed Giles enter the home, and “based on the footage seen, it was apparent that Giles’ sole intent was to cause harm to someone who resides there,” the search warrant continued.

Austin police say Giles fired both inside and outside the house, and when he fired at police, Officer Matthew Jackson returned fire. Giles died at the scene, and although the Albuquerque search warrant says his injury may have been self-inflicted, an official ruling has not been made.

Albuquerque detectives said Giles lived alone, and often played video games and watched YouTube videos. According to a search warrant, officials seized two cellphones, a laptop, two tablets and an XBox from his home a few days after he died at the home invasion scene. Police described him as “single, lonely and disturbed,” in the search warrant.