Hampton police looking for man who robbed dry cleaners

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are seeking the public’s help to identify a male suspect who robbed the Willow Oaks Cleaners on Monday afternoon.

Police received a call 1:52 p.m. about the robbery, which happened in the 200 block of Fox Hill Road.

Police say a suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon and then demanded money. He then fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The male suspect had on a black face mask and a fake nose, and wore a black short-sleeved T-shirt over a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00.