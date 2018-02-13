Franklin man killed in motorcycle crash

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton County deputies say a 55-year-old Franklin man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle.

Deputies say they responded to Monroe Road near Nottoway Lane for a report of a motorcycle crash just after 8:30 p.m. on Feb 11.

An investigation revealed Randy Wayne Gray lost control of his motorcycle on a stretch of Monroe Road. Speed does not appear to have been a factor and there is no evidence suggesting any other vehicles were involved.

Gray was airlifted to MCV Hospital in Richmond, where he later died from his injuries.

His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond, VA for an autopsy.