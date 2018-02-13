Erin Hamlin’s luge career comes to an end in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — Team USA will need new team leadership in luge.

Erin Hamlin raced for the last time just a few hours ago in PyeongChang, South Korea. Unfortunately, her historic career did not end in a medal as she finished in 6th place. Her teammates missed the podium.

Germany took the gold and silver followed by Canada with the bronze medal.

Hamlin leaves the sport with nothing to prove. PyeongChang was her fourth Olympics. In Sochi in 2014, she became the first woman in the history of Team USA’s luge program to medal in the singles event

Chris Mazdzer followed behind her PyeongChang this year, winning a silver medal in men’s single luge, the first medal for Team USA in the event.

When athletes retire, we commonly see a comeback, but Hamlin says she doesn’t see that happening for her. She says she’s now looking forward to getting married in June and for new challenges that lay ahead.

