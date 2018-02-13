Dog killed, residents displaced in Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A dog died and residents were displaced overnight in a house fire in Newport News.

Crews with the Newport News Fire Department were called to the scene on 29th Street just before 11 p.m. Monday. After arriving, crews found flames on the second floor of the building.

Firefighters said they had to pull back from the building because of the size of the fire and the age of the building.

The fire spread to a second building, but firefighters got it under control.

A dog died in the fire, but none of the residents were hurt. Investigators are still working to learn what caused it.