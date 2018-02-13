Disney announces plans for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ roller coaster at Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Disney has released new details about a “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster planned for Epcot.

Disney said at the D23 Expo Japan that the ride will “be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters.”

The new attraction will open in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 2021, Disney officials said.

“Based on the rockin’, action-packed “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, this one-of-a-kind family attraction will feature a brand-new, innovative ride system, officials said.