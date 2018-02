HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash caused delays Monday evening on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday the crash was on the westbound side, just before Mercury Boulevard.

All lanes were blocked for several moments while crews worked to clear the crash.

Video from VDOT’s traffic cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, with traffic getting by in the far right lane.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.