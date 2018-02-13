Bond granted for Chesapeake woman accused of trying to kill family member

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman accused of trying to have a family member killed is granted bond until her trial.

Amy Klutz was giving a $25,000 bond Tuesday following a hearing in Chesapeake General District Court.

Klutz’s family and friends filled the courtroom — many of whom still can’t believe she was charged.

“I was very surprised,” said family friend Gene Langley.

“We don’t believe that the evidence will ever establish she ever seriously intended to do harm to anybody,” added Klutz’s attorney Andrew Sacks.

Prosecutors say in January, Klutz made a list of demands for her estranged husband, demands he would have to perform before she took him back. On that list was killing a family member.

Prosecutors played a portion of recorded argument between Klutz and her husband — she was upset when he said he wouldn’t follow through with her plan.

“I’m asking for you do something for me,” Klutz screamed on the recording.

Attorneys pointed to another conversation during which Klutz allegedly said she could put a bullet into the family member’s head.

Prosecutors told the judge about infidelities in the Klutz marriage. There was an affair with the family member who Klutz is accused of wanting killed.

“It’s an American nightmare,” Sacks said. “This is what everybody sees on television and on movies, being thrown on jail, taken from your family, and she’s innocent.”

Klutz is a stay-at-home mom with two children who is battling depression. The judge ordered Klutz to wear a GPS device, and she can only leave her parents’ home for appointments with her attorney and doctors.

Her attorney says prosecutors got the story backwards.

“We believe if there is a victim in this case it is her,” Sacks added. “She has been the victim of a scheme to put her in a place to make her look wrong by somebody who actually themselves is the wrongdoer and needs to cover for themselves.”

Klutz is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing March 28.