Big Blue Bug, ODU battles the flu as it gets ready for two-game homestand

NORFOLK (WAVY) — A bad flu strain is making its way across the nation, including a stop in the locker room of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team. Guard Michael Hueitt fell ill on the Monarchs recent road trip. Head coach Jeff Jones was the next victim.

“We’re walking around with masks,” guard B.J. Stith said. “We’re in the film room with masks, team meetings we’ve got masks on, passing around hand sanitizer during practice.”

B.J.’s brother Brandan added, “Everyone is trying to stay healthy, everyone is trying to stay away from this flu epidemic that’s been going around Norfolk. Everyone’s taking precautions washing their hands, covering their mouths, using face masks, making sure people don’t get sick.”

With Jones on the mend, assistant coach Bryant Stith has been running things during practice while coach Jeff Jones watches on the sidelines with a surgical mask.

“We are just trying to fill in and just make sure we keep this train rolling,” said Stith. “Coach Jones has basically set everything up and all we have to is follow it and execute his plan.”

ODU has won three straight games and seven of its last eight. Thursday the Monarchs host Texas-San Antonio and UTEP on Saturday.