PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Beach branch of the American Association of University Women, and they’re here to tell us about their 5th Annual STEM4Girls event next month.

5th Annual STEM4Girls Conference

Presented by American Association of University Women – VB Chapter

Saturday, March 10th

8:30am to 3:30pm

Advanced Technology Center at TCC Virginia Beach

Virginiabeach-VA.aauw.net