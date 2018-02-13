2 displaced in fire at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced early Tuesday morning following a fire on Watergate Lane.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews were dispatched a little before 5:30 a.m.

The first unit on scene found a “heavy volume of smoke” and fire on one side of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 5:50 a.m. There were no pets inside the home, officials said and no one was injured.

The two people displaced did not need help from the Red Cross, according to officials.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.