Winberg, Lundberg carry Sweden past Korea

Team Sweden’s four-goal first-period outburst led to dominating 8-0 victory against Team Korea Sunday.

Pernilla Winberg had two goals and an assist, Elin Lundberg scored her first Olympic goal as Sweden improved to 2-0-0 in the preliminary round.

Sarah Grahn made 19 saves as she picked up her second win of the tournament.

Korea skated with confidence and created several scoring opportunities but were simply outmatched against the superior Swedish squad.

Maja Nylen Persson got the party started for Sweden with a power-play goal four minutes into the first period. With Lisa Johansson driving to the net and Anna Borgqvist screening the Korean goaltender, Persson was able to fire a wrist shot into the back of the net. Emmy Alasalmi assisted on the play.

Lundberg doubled Sweden’s lead when she launched a slap shot from the point at 9:47 of the opening frame. It was Lundberg’s first career Olympic goal. Lundberg also added two assists later in the contest.

Just 30 seconds later, Sweden made it 3-0 when Johanna Fallman hammered home a one-timer. Fanny Rask circled the net and delivered a pretty backhand pass to set up Fallman.

Sweden struck quickly again as Emma Nordin and Winberg scored 36 seconds apart in the third period, before Rebecca Stenberg added a goal of her own

At 17:04 of the opening frame, Erica Uden Johansson buried her own rebound to extend Sweden’s lead to 4-0.