Thomas Dressen leads after first run of men’s combined

Standings after the first run

1. Thomas Dressen (Germany)

2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) +.07 seconds

3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) +.13

4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) +.27

5. Chrisof Innerhofer (Italy) +.53

6. Peter Fill (Italy) +.68

7. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) +.72

8. Dominik Paris (Italy) +.77

9. Jared Goldberg (USA) +.78

10. Alexis Pinturault (France) +1.04

23. Bryce Bennett (USA) +1.94

26. Ted Ligety (USA) +2.12

DNF Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)

Germany’s Thomas Dressen, wearing bib No. 1, went first and clocked the fastest time in the downhill run, the first of two runs of the combined event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway finished .07 seconds slower, followed by Austria’s Matthias Mayer.

“There’s definitely some wind today,” Svindal said on NBC. “I had some guys around me that got a lot of wind and I was more lucky, so I’m happy about that.”

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher is 1.32 seconds behind Dressen, but could make up time in the slalom, the second run of the combined event. He is a two-time world champion in the slalom and the 2014 Olympic silver medalist.

Jared Goldberg, the top American, is sitting in ninth place. Fellow American Bryce Bennett is 23rd and Ted Ligety, the 2006 Olympic champion in the event, is 26th.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, making his Olympic debut, crashed and failed to finish. He had his start delayed by about 17 minutes, due to another crash by OAR’s Pavel Trikhichev.

The skiers are scheduled to return to the snow at 1 a.m. ET for the slalom run of the combined event. The times from the two runs are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

