Schelling’ 8th win ties goalie mark

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Switzerland’s Florence Schelling put on a defensive show to tie the Olympic record for most wins by a goaltender.

Even if she insists she didn’t know she was that close to the mark set by Canada’s Kim St. Pierre.

Schelling made 37 saves Monday for her eighth career victory in the Winter Games, helping Switzerland smother Japan’s quest for its first Olympic victory in women’s hockey with a 3-1 win.

“I didn’t know about that,” Schelling said, laughing. “It’s great, but I’m not here to break any records. I’m here to be with the Swiss team and make history with the Swiss team.”

Schelling tied St. Pierre’s Olympic mark for most shutouts with her fourth in Switzerland’s opening 8-0 win over the combined Korea team on Saturday night. Schelling came in trailing St. Pierre and also Russia’s Irina Gashennikova and Noora Raty of Finland, both tied with seven wins all-time. Raty and the Finns lost their opener to the United States with Canada up next.

Now Schelling has a chance for more Wednesday when the Swiss, the 2014 bronze medalist, plays Sweden to wrap up the preliminary round. But the four-time Olympian considers matching St. Pierre quite the honor.

“I was lucky enough actually to meet her when I was living in Montreal,” Schelling said. “I got to practice with her a couple times and got to know her as a person as well. She’s a great player like on and off the ice. I always enjoyed when I was playing against her, like she’s somebody to look up to.”