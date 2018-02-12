Police: Drunken man threw machete into woods behind Howard Johnson’s in Lightfoot

LIGHTFOOT, Va. (WAVY) — A drunken man who reportedly hoped to damage a vehicle with a machete tossed it into the woods behind a Howard Johnson’s before police arrived Monday afternoon.

James City County Police say that when they arrived around 4:30 p.m., they found two disorderly hotel residents in the parking lot of the hotel, located at 6483 Richmond Road in Lightfoot.

They say one of the residents, 46-year-old James Brian Peters, had been armed with a machete, but threw it into the woods before authorities arrived.

He was arrested for public intoxication and littering, for tossing the machete.

Police also arrested Leah Dawn Baker, 33, for public intoxication.

They’re both being held at the Virginia Peninsula Region Jail.