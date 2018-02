NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a 17-year-old male is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon at the corner of 32nd Street and Marshall Avenue.

Police arrived on scene around 4:22 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

