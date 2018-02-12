Newport News police make arrests in robberies of delivery drivers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Several arrests have been made as authorities on the Peninsula continue to investigate the recent string of robberies of pizza delivery drivers in the area.

Police say five juveniles were arrested Thursday night in connection to the crimes, but haven’t released further information about the suspects.

However, these arrests didn’t stop robbers from targeting another pizza delivery driver on Saturday night in the 800 block of Forrest Drive.

The two adult male suspects in that robbery were not armed, according to police, but were able to take an undisclosed amount of money from a 61-year-old delivery driver.

It’s unclear whether those suspects were the same two who robbed a driver at gunpoint in Hampton back on Jan. 31, and then took photos on his stolen iPhone that popped up in iCloud. Police said they recognized the men in the pictures, but didn’t say whether they were the suspects.

The only armed robbery that resulted in a shooting was on Jan. 25, when a 29-year-old male delivery driver was shot in the chest and back on Madison Avenue, just off Jefferson Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. He’s reportedly recovering.

Domino’s is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in that shooting. The number to call is (757) 928-4217, but Newport News police say callers will not be able to remain anonymous.

Those who’d like to remain anonymous can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.