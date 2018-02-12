Motions denied in case against Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — The forgery and fraud case against Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker is moving forward.

Whitaker and his attorney were in court for two motion hearings Monday morning.

A judge denied both.

The first motion was brought by the Virginian Pilot. Their attorney asked for transcripts of a previously sealed motion hearing to be made public.

The other brought by Whitaker’s attorney asked the commonwealth for more specific information on the charges against Whitaker.

Outside the courthouse, Whitaker told WAVY.com, “Looking forward to the public seeing exactly what transpired and once we see that we look forward to full exoneration.”

Whitaker faces 20 felony charges. He’s accused of forging the names of three different people on checks.

His trial is set to begin in March.