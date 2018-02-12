Mathews High School evacuated after report of possible threat

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Mathews High School was evacuated Monday due a report of a possible threat.

The Office of Mathews County Superintendent Nancy B. Welch told WAVY.com the school was evacuated out of caution.

All students and staff were sent to another school as authorities investigated the threat. There has been no determination on whether the remainder of the school day will be cancelled.

The evacuation comes two weeks after officials cancelled a school day at the high school due to a threat.

