Man gets life sentence for deadly 2016 Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man will serve life in prison for a shooting and robbery in 2016 that left another man dead.

Rufus Dillard III, 23, was charged for the murder of Terence Antonio Johnson for the 2016 incident at the Marsh Landing Apartments.

The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales said Monday that a judge sentenced Dillard to life plus 13 years.

The Commonwealth says Johnson was Dillard’s cousin and lifelong friend. Dillard confronted Johnson, who was sitting in his car, and shot the 21-year-old repeatedly in an ensuing argument.

Police said officers were called to the scene eight hours Investigators found that his pockets had been turned out and his cellphone was missing.

Dillard was arrested the week after Johnson’s killing.

According to the Commonwealth, evidence found Dillard confessed the crime to a fellow inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, bragging that he “burned up” Johnson.

Dillard also reportedly broke an ice bag he had been holding and “washed his hands,” after a detective told him during questioning that his hands would be tested for gunshot residue.

Dillard was found guilty of killing Johnson last June.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to life for first-degree murder, five years each for robbery and use of a firearm in a robbery, and three years for use of a firearm in a felony.