Injuries reported in Virginia Beach school bus crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say there are reported injuries in a crash involving a Virginia Beach school bus Monday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Edwin Drive, near Mount Trashmore.

Traffic at that location is being diverted in both directions.

Lauren Nolasco with Virginia Beach Public Schools confirmed there were students from SECEP on the bus at the time of the crash. She said several of the students have minor injuries. Assistant Director of SECEP, Chris Old, said the students attend Renaissance Academy and their parents have been notified.

There is no word yet if anyone in the other vehicles involved in the crash was hurt.

