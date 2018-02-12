In the Kitchen: Sweetheart Cake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From this towering triumph of torte and truffle, to chocolate-dipped bacon roses, Carolina Cupcakery has something for your sweetheart! And if you are newly engaged, you’ll want to hear what Dawn Eskins has to say about her upcoming drawing for a free wedding cake!

Carolina Cupcakery

Three Locations!

1200 N. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake

Greenbrier Mall – Chesapeake

Waterside District – Norfolk

(757) 351-1548

CarolinaCupcakery.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Carolina Cupcakery.