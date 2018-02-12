Chloe Kim was hungry for gold (and also a sandwich)

Chloe Kim was hungry for gold today, dominating the women’s halfpipe final in PyeongChang and then throwing out a 98.25 point victory run just for kicks. But she was also literally just hungry.

Following up her mid-qualifying round tweet about wanting some ice cream (no update on whether she ever got any, by the way), she tweeted about not finishing her breakfast sandwich and feeling the sting of hangriness, all while the final round of her event was going happening.

After first posting about the nerves-relieving churros she had before the halfpipe qualifier, she posted about wanting ice cream in the middle of said qualifying round. The Internet fell in love with her relatable sweet tooth craving and answered back with clever #OlympicIceCreamFlavors (including, but not limited to, “BoarderScotch” and “Vonnilla”).

Kim, who never once gave up the No. 1 spot in either the qualifying or final round, snatched the United States’ 99th Olympic Winter Games gold medal. At 17, she is now the youngest female to win a snowboarding medal, breaking teammate Kelly Clark’s 2002 gold in Salt Lake at 18 years old.

Had Red Gerard, not won his slopestyle gold medal just days before, Kim would be the youngest American snowboarder ever to medal. Kim, who is 67 days older than Gerard, will be joined by fellow U.S. halfpiper Arielle Gold. Team USA’s other halfpipe snowboarders Kelly Clark and Maddie Mastro did not earn a medal, taking 4th and 12th respectively. With Kim’s gold, the U.S. has swept gold in every snowboarding event so far.

The daughter of Korean immigrants, Kim was too young to compete in the 2014 Sochi Games, but now at just 17, she has a lot of future Olympic potential left.