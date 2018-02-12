Chloe Kim leads four Americans into women’s snowboard halfpipe final

The chance for a U.S. podium sweep in women’s snowboard halfpipe is still alive.

It was a close call though, as Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold sat in the final two bubble spots as the qualifying round neared its conclusion. But no one was able to bump either of them out of the top 12, and they were able to advance to the final along with teammates Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro.

Kim, the heavy gold medal favorite in this event, was dominant in the qualifying round. She put down the two highest scoring runs of the day — a 91.50 on her first run, then a 95.50 on her second run.

And she did it without even landing her biggest tricks.

All four Americans are among the best in the world and will be strong medal contenders in the final, which will take place Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S.).

Results

1. Chloe Kim (USA), 95.50

2. Liu Jiayu (CHN), 87.75

3. Haruna Matsumoto (JPN), 84.25

4. Maddie Mastro (USA), 83.75

5. Queralt Castellet (ESP), 71.50

6. Cai Xuetong (CHN), 69.00

7. Sena Tomita (JPN), 66.75

8. Emily Arthur (AUS), 66.50

9. Sophie Rodriguez (FRA), 65.00

10. Mirabelle Thovex (FRA), 64.25

11. Kelly Clark (USA), 63.25

12. Arielle Gold (USA), 62.75