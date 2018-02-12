Chilled Ponds: Get on the Ice!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Figure Skating Director Jill Stewart and Hockey Director Brad Jones talk about the exciting programs for competitors of all ages and skill levels. At Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex it is never to early or too late to get on the ice and gliding toward a new skill. Recreational and competitive skaters alike have found their home in Chesapeake.

Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex

1416 Stephanie Way – Chesapeake

(757) 420-4488

ChilledPonds.com

Follow on Facebook and Twitter @ChilledPondsSportsComplex

