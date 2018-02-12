Admirals sign 3-year agreement to continue playing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals will continue playing in Norfolk, at least for the next three years.

The team renewed its lease with the city Monday and signed a new agreement with the ECHL, saying they will play their home games at Scope Arena through the 2020-2021 season.

“The three-year agreements with the ECHL and the City of Norfolk are wonderful foundations and, of course, great indicators to the fans and the community that we are looking forward to a long and successful future in Hampton Roads,” said Admirals President and CRO Trent Ferguson, in a news release.

The Admirals return to the ice Wednesday night, when they take on the Jacksonville Icemen.