NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman said she found a WWII-era grenade while cleaning out her father’s house in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say they were called out to the home on Jolima Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to check out the device.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver spoke with the woman who found it. Watch WAVY News 10 Sunday night at 11 p.m. to hear more.