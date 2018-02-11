Virginia Beach public schools starting longer school day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach public schools are reminding parents, students and staff their school days will be longer starting Monday.

The school instructional day will be fifteen minutes longer due to the snow days they took in January.

According to Virginia Beach Public Schools, the elementary and high schools will be adding the time to the end of their instructional day. The middle schools will start five minutes earlier and end ten minutes later.

As they previously announced, Feb. 19 (President’s Day) will be a “C” Day for high school students, where they will attend all of their classes during the day instead of following the A/B block schedule. For middle school students on block schedules, Feb. 19 will be a “B” Day.