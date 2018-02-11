Virginia Beach man killed in Spotsylvania car crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, 36-year-old Mohammed I. Khalil was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla at the 119 mile marker around 11 a.m. when he lost control of his car on the wet road.

Troopers say Khalil ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. When he came back onto the road, he struck a Honda Accord and caused it to run off the road and hit the guardrail on the left side.

Khalil was then hit by a northbound tractor-trailer. Troopers say he was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died.

A 28-year-old woman and two boys, ages seven and four, were in the car with Khalil, according to state police. The woman is being treated at Mary Washington Hospital and the two boys were flown to VCU Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda and tractor-trailer were not injured in the crash.