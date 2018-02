PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A house fire displaced two people in Portsmouth on Saturday evening.

Fire officials say they received the call at 9:58 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Beacon Road.

Officials say the fire damaged almost half of the home, a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, and the home next door suffered minor damage.

There were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.