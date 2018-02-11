Team Korea’s Olympic house offers unique glimpse into Korean culture

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WCMH) — A unique glimpse inside Korean culture lies right next to the busiest area of the Gangneung Olympic Park: the Team Korea House.

It’s not unusual for individual countries to have their own team houses at the Olympics. Known as hospitality houses, most are open to the public, and they are all different. Team Korea’s house lies right next to the ice rinks that are home to hockey, curling, figure skating and speed skating events.

“Every spectator to this Olympic venue, they can enter this house and look around the facility,” said Heekyong Hwang, chief manager of Team Korea House. “There are many programs to look around the Korean culture.”

The house was built by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It features an area for artwork, an area for photography displays and even an area for Korean pop music, more commonly referred to as K-Pop.

Only one area of Team Korea’s house is off-limits to the public: The upstairs. It’s specifically reserved for athletes and the Korean delegation.

On Tuesday, the house will welcome the president of the International Olympic Committee for a special visit on “Korea night.”