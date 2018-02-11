Norfolk deputy police chief running for chief position in Charleston

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high-ranking, long-time Norfolk Police Officer is running for another position in Charleston, S.C.

According to information posted on the City of Charleston’s website, Deputy Chief of Police Joseph Clark is one of the five final candidates for Charleston Police Chief.

Clark has been with the Norfolk Police Department since 1986 and has been in his current position for the a little more than a year.

From 2012 to 2017, Clark was Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, according to the post on Charleston’s website.

He has held the ranks of Patrol Officer, Investigator, Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, and Deputy Chief.

There’s no word on when the final decision will be made.