Jocelyne Larocque reaches milestone with Hockey Canada

Jocelyne Larocque skated in her 100th international game for Team Canada when her team defeated the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-0 Sunday.

Coming from a small town in Western Canada didn’t stop Larocque from dreaming big.

“When I was nine years old, I remember watching the 1998 Olympic gold medal game between Canada and the U.S,” Larocque told the team’s offical website. “That is when I decided one day I wanted to represent Canada.”

Since losing the ’98 Nagano games, Canada has won four consecutive gold medals. Larocque first made her Olympic debut during the Sochi Games as Canada completed a late comeback to take down the United States in the championship battle once again. This year, she was honored by being named alternate captain.

Outside of international competition, she is a defender for the Markham Thunder of the Canadien Women’s Hockey League.

“The most important thing hockey has taught me is love what you do and never give up,” Larocque said.

Stephanie De Lancey contributed to this report