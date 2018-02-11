Experience bobsled in a whole new way with Virtual Reality

Want to feel like you’re racing down a track at extreme speeds in a sled? The Virtual Reality clip below will allow you to feel as though you are inside the sled during a run. 

NBC Olympics is providing more than 50 hours of live Virtual Reality coverage powered by Intel True VR during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Each night, a different sport will be featured in a short clip for everyone to view.

For the full Virtual Reality experience, you can download the NBC Sports VR app. In the past, you’ve needed goggles to enjoy 360-degree and 180-degree videos, but now all you need is your mobile device and the app. 

Here’s the full VR programming schedule

Date

Coverage

Time (ET)

Fri., Feb. 9

Opening Ceremony

8 p.m.*
 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)

9 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)

9 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 11

Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)

7:05 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 12

Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)

6:05 a.m.
 

Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)

8 p.m.

 

Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)

11 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 13

Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)

8:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 14

Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)

8:30 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 15

Skeleton (Men’s Final)

7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16

Skeleton (Women’s Runs)

6:20 a.m.
 

Figure Skating (Men’s Free)

8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17

Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)

5 a.m.
 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)

8:15 p.m.

 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)

11:45 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18

Mon., Feb. 19

Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)

7:30 a.m.
 

Figure Skating (Ice Dance)

8 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 20

Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)

9 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21

Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)

11:10 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22

Big Air (Women’s Final)

7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23

Big Air (Men’s Final)

8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24

Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)

11:10 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25

Closing Ceremony

8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

