17-year-old Tess Johnson qualifies for women’s moguls final

American Tess Johnson advances to women’s moguls final

The second round of qualifying was held for women’s moguls just an hour and a half before the final. Tess Johnson was the lone American to not qualify in her first run. Johnson is one of the youngest athletes on Team USA at 17 years of age.

She was ranked 10th in the World Cup standings coming into the Olympics. Johnson had to wait awhile during the second round, as she was the second-to-last to ski. The wait paid off as she put together a clean run. The judges rewarded her with a score of 75.33.

Johnson joins Americans Jaelin Kauf, Morgan Schild and Keaton McCargo. The finals start at 7 a.m. ET.