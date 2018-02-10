Woman shot inside a Hampton house party

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year old woman is in critical condition after being shot at a house party in Hampton Saturday night.

The Hampton Police Division says they received an emergency call for the shooting around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue, they found the victim inside a home suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Hampton Fire and Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital where she is considered to be in a critical, but stable condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed a fight broke out at some point during a party inside the home where the victim was found.

Police say one of the other party-goers left the party and went to a car to grab a gun. The suspect started shooting at the house from outside and a bullet entered through the house, hitting the victim.

There is no suspect information at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the Crime Line.

Stay on WAVY.com for updates.