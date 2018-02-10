William & Mary runs wild over Delaware to snap two-game slide

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Pierce scored a career-high 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting and William & Mary broke away from Delaware in the second half for an 83-66 victory on Saturday.

Pierce’s previous career high was 30 set against Elon on Feb. 1. Against the Blue Hens, he was 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc and missed just 1 of 11 free throws. “I had it going a little bit early. Guys like (Nathan Knight) and (David Cohn) finding me, and then once that first three goes in, the hoop gets a little bigger,” said Pierce.

Nathan Knight added a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots and Matt Milon scored 13.

The Tribe (16-9, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association) were strong on both ends shooting 28 of 56 from the field, distributing 20 assists, collecting 10 steals and blocking nine shots. “This feels great, especially to do it in front of our great home crowd. We knew we had to really put on a show for them tonight,” said Pierce. “Delaware’s been playing well. They’ve lost a couple, but they’ve been playing the top teams in our conference close. So, we knew we had to give everything to get back in the win streak.”

William & Mary, which snapped a two-game losing streak, led 47-39 at halftime and broke it open in the second half with an 11-2 run and led by double figures for the remainder. “I think for us to have 16 wins and be 9-5 in the league is phenomenal to me,” said coach Tony Shaver. “We lost a lot of players last year, not much was expected of this team, we haven’t played quite as well lately, but maybe we broke out of that tonight. Any time you win a CAA game, it’s a great feeling.”

Ryan Allen led Delaware (11-16, 4-10) with 25 points, Skye Johnson added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Eric Carter scored 12.