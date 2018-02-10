Watch Erin Hamlin’s first-ever attempt at luge in Syracuse

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads her country during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 08: Team USA flag bearer Erin Hamlin poses for a photo wearing her Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony heated parka on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Featuring wearable technology with a seamlessly integrated heating system, the Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony white heated parka will be worn exclusively by the flag bearer. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 06: Luger Erin Hamlin of the United States trains ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

LAKE PLACID, NY - DECEMBER 16: Erin Hamlin tries on the Team USA helmet during the Ice Ball to honor the nominees to the USA Olympic team at the Conference Center at Lake Placid on December 16, 2017 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: Luger Erin Hamlin poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 12: Bronze medalist Erin Hamlin of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Women's Luge Singles on day five of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Medals Plaza on February 12, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

