United States snaps four-game losing streak with win over Norway

The United States mixed doubles curling team snapped a four-game losing streak with a six-end 10-3 win over Norway on Saturday morning at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

The U.S. team, composed of siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton, scored in the first end to take an early lead before Norway answered with three points in the next frame to flip the scoreboard back in its favor.

After tallying a score in the third to cut its deficit to 3-2, the United States took control of the match with four points in the next end.

Norway never regained the lead as the Hamilton siblings added one point in the fifth end and three more in the sixth to pull away for the victory as the Norwegians conceded following the frame.

The loss drops Norway to 4-2 in round robin action, while the U.S. moved to 2-4.

The Hamilton siblings opened round robin mixed doubles play with a win over the OAR before dropping matches to Canada, Switzerland and Korea. The U.S. was eliminated from medal contention Friday night when it fell to China, 6-4.

The U.S. will conclude mixed doubles play when it faces Finland on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. EST.