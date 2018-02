VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after someone was hurt in a shooting near Lynnhaven Mall Saturday morning.

Emergency dispatchers say they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a shooting at International Parkway and Lynnhaven Parkway.

Medics took the gunshot victim to a nearby hospital to be treated, but officials have not released how serious the victim’s injuries are.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.