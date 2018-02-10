Mother and child extricated from vehicle after crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A mother and child were hurt in a crash in the Algren section of the city late Friday evening.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle entrapment in the 5100 block of West Military Highway.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it drifted over to the left lane. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Chesapeake Police Department.

Chesapeake Fire Department extricated the driver and her one-year-old child from the vehicle.

The child suffered very minor injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated. The driver sustained severe head trauma and was flown by Nightingale from the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

