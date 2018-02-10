Marit Bjorgen makes Olympic history in PyeongChang

All Marit Bjorgen needed was one event.

One race to make history.

Bjorgen on Saturday became the most decorated female Winter Olympian by picking up the silver medal in the women’s 15km skiathlon at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The silver is Bjorgen’s 11th career Olympic medal, most ever by a female Winter Olympian. With two more, she’ll tie Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most decorated Winter Olympian. Three more would put her in sole possession of that title.

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden separated herself from the field to win her third Olympic gold medal and her sixth medal overall. Kalla finished in 40 minutes, 44.9 seconds. Bjorgen closed 7.8 seconds behind Kalla.

Finland’s Krista Parmakoski took home the bronze medal. She finished the race in 40 minutes, 55 seconds. It’s Parmakoski’s second career Olympic medal.

Bjorgen’s next chance at a medal will be Tuesday’s women’s 10km individual sprint.

Jessie Diggins finished in fifth place, completing the race in 40 minutes, 59.6 seconds. The U.S. will have to wait another day to end their 42-year long Olympic medal drought in cross-country skiing.

Cross-country continues Sunday (1:15 a.m EST) with the men’s 30km skiathlon.