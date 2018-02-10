Man killed in Greensville County hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Greensville County on Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police say someone called police at about 7:57 a.m. to report a man laying in the median of the roadway. When crews arrived on scene, they pronounced 22-year-old Tyrel Antonio Young, of Greensville County, dead on scene.

The investigation revealed that Young was walking southbound on Skippers Road when he struck by the vehicle traveling southbound on Skippers Road, and the force of the impact threw him into the medium. The vehicle fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.