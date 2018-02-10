LuLaRoe business owner responds to accusations, says she succeeded where others failed

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A popular work from home company called LuLaRoe is being sued by former consultants who say it left them deep in debt.

But a Mechanicsville woman insists for her it’s just the opposite. Michelle Gilhooly says the company enabled her to build a flourishing business.

The mother of three converted her garage into an inviting LuLaRoe boutique. It’s stocked with about 1400 pieces of clothing and a fitting room.

“My husband built this dressing room,” explains Gilhooly, “Which is nice. Women like to go in there and try things on.”

Since she started selling the colorful clothing in 2015, Gilhooly says she’s built a team of 300 women and moved up the ranks to become a LuLaRoe leader.

“I’d rather not share how much I make but I will tell you that I’m able to stay home and that’s a huge thing for our family. That’s a huge blessing for us,” she adds.

So how does Gilhooly succeed in a business where so many others have failed?

The former teacher says she puts in about 21 hours a week and acknowledges when she works less, she earns less.

She sets a daily goal to sell 15 pieces of clothing and works her business, both in the boutique and in her VIP Facebook group.

“I never ever thought it would be easy,” explains Gilhooly, “In fact, I would say I never ever thought I would be as successful as I am and that’s because I found the success, I found the things that work and I went after it.”

While Gilhooly’s business is flourishing, more people fail than succeed in direct sales.

It’s always a good idea to do your research before buying into any business opportunity. Here is some advice from the Federal Trade Commission.