Florida man arrested in connection to assault of Suffolk man in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – A Florida man has been charged in connection to the beating of Deandre Harris during the Unite the Right Rally.

Charlottesville Police say that 49-year-old Tyler Watkins Davis was extradited from Clay County Jail in Green Springs Cove, Florida to Virginia on Friday. Davis had been fighting extradition after his arrest on January 24.

He is one of four men charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris in the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017.

Alex Michael Ramos and Jacob Scott Goodwin are both facing a malicious wounding charge, while Daniel Patrick Borden is charged with felonious assault. Harris also faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

Davis has been charged with malicious wounding and currently being held at the Albermarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.