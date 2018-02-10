Family holds candlelight for high school shooting victim

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of people gathered at Lake Taylor High School Saturday to honor the place where 19-year-old Keshawn Alexander spent his last days.

Family, friends, classmates and even his school principal attended the vigil to share their memories of Alexander.

“We are mourning his death, but I hope that we are also celebrating his life, and though his body is no longer here with us his memory will always remain fresh within our minds at Lake Taylor High School,” said Lake Taylor High School Principal Latesha Wade-Jenkins.

Alexander’s friends said he was set to graduate in a couple of months.They were shocked when the found out he had been fatally shot Tuesday night.

“I was asking I’m like is he really gone? Ya’ll tripping like ya’ll lying. I don’t believe it. I didn’t really believe it until four or five people started saying it,” said one of Alexander’s friends, Christian Hawkins.

“I think he would want us to remember the good times, I think that’s what he’d want and to know that he’s okay. He would want the best for everybody,” explained one of Alexander’s classmates.

There were tears of sadness, but also of happiness as they reflected on the joy Alexander brought into their lives.

“I am grateful that I had a friend like Keshawn, I am grateful that I had a friend that I could just see him and I’d start laughing,” added another one of his classmates.

Family and friends who spoke at the vigil said Keshawn died a hero, protecting those he loved.

“All I know is he was protecting his sister and you know what I’m saying like I said he’d do that for anybody,” said Alexander’s best friend, Kameron Conner.