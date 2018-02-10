Dominos delivery driver robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Dominos delivery driver was robbed by two men Saturday night in Newport News.

Police say they received the emergency call for the robbery around 10 p.m. It happened in the 800 block of Forrest Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, the 61-year-old man told them he was robbed after making his delivery in the area. He was walking back to his car when two, unidentified men approached him.

The two men took an undisclosed amount of money, but police say a gun was not used in the incident. There were also no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

