Day 4 on the sheet: China defeats Norway to force tiebreak game

China 9, Norway 5

China came into its final round robin game against Norway needing a win to force a playoff into the semifinals.

They did just that in dramatic fashion, defeating Norway 9-3 in the final game of round robin play.

China led 4-1 through four ends, but Norway scored two in the fifth to make the game interesting. It was a five point sixth end by China that forced Norway to concede the final two ends and the win.

China was guaranteed at least four points before their hammer throw in the fifth, but Rui Wang put a final nail in the win after landing her throw perfectly on the button for a fifth point.

The win puts China at 4-3 overall, tied with Russia, Switzerland and Norway, all of which will now wait to see who will head into the tiebreaker game Sunday morning for the final semifinal spot. Who get the automatic bid into the semifinals and who plays in the tiebreaker will be determined by their head-to-head play.

Canada 7, Korea 3

Team Canada extended their win streak to five games in the PyeongChang games, and finished group round robin play with a stellar 6-1 record after defeating Korea 7-3.

The Canadian’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris were already assured the No. 1 overall seed in the semifinals before Saturday night’s game even began. That didn’t stop them though from scoring one point in the first two ends, two in the fourth and two more in the seventh for the decisive victory.

Morris finished round robin play with an 82 percent shooting percentage, while Lawes finished shooting 75 percent.

Canada will now wait for the winner of Sunday’s tiebreak game between Norway and China to determine their next opponent.

Korea finishes their hometown Olympics with a 2-5 record.

Switzerland 9, Team OAR 8

Team OAR was already assured a spot in the mixed doubles semifinals heading into their final game Saturday night against Switzerland. The Swiss were playing for much more.

Switzerland was guaranteed either a semifinal spot or a spot in the tiebreak game depending on the results, but they took things into their own hands with a come from behind 9-8 victory over OAR.

OAR led 7-2 and the midway point, and then Switzerland started their comeback. They scored two in both the fifth and sixth to head into the final end down one.

They got the one and then some, scoring three in the eighth as Jenny Perret threw her hands in the air in excitement over the win.

Finland 7, Team USA 5

