“Burpees for Beats” benefit for American Heart Association

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A group of people hit the floor today for a good cause. It was the first ever “Burpees for Beats” event at Crossfit Chesapeake.

14-year-old Jameson Long created the event to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke. Those topics are personal to him: his dad was recently diagnosed with heart disease and his grandfather died of a stroke.

So he and the gym coaches created a workout — complete 100 burpees and lift a barbell three times every minute — to encourage people to be healthy.

Long said, “I hope that today, when they walk away, they start to workout more and exercise more to prevent heart disease and just try to maintain a healthy heart so that they can live longer.”

He hopes to make this an annual event and plans to become a cardiologist.

The American Heart Association says one in three Americans suffers from cardiovascular disease.